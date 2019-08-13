Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Novare Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding; As Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Stock Rose, Goodnow Investment Group Has Lowered Its Holding

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, up from 3,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $38.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823. About 2.70 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – EMDT: Amazon Is Building an All-Star Health Tech Team; 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 28/04/2018 – Quartz India: This could be the way Amazon makes more money with Alexa; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – IN-CAR DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH 2015 OR NEWER VOLVO VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE VOLVO ON CALL ACCOUNT; 15/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: AMAZON APPEARS TO FIND STRIP DISTRICT APPEALING; 07/03/2018 – Missouri Senate: Senator Bill Eigel Releases Statement on Amazon Coming to St. Charles County; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTERS – NEW SERVICE WITH AMAZON WILL BE ROLLING OUT TO CUSTOMERS ACROSS U.S. OVER COMING WEEKS; 15/05/2018 – Amazon, with its new partnership, is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 04/04/2018 – Much of the focus of late has been on Walmart’s rival Amazon; 22/03/2018 – New York Mag: More Than a Dozen Whole Foods Execs Have Reportedly Bailed Under Amazon

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 12,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 544,276 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.43 million, down from 556,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $109.78. About 458,829 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4,772 shares to 60,635 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Ltd by 1,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,795 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp (VCSH).

