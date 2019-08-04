Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Upped Stake; Apple (AAPL) Holder Community Bank Has Increased Position by $331,506

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Apple poaches Samsung exec to take on rival in S Korea; 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 07/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett’s Apple Bet Continues to Buoy Sector — Tech Roundup; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to close Atlantic City store, cutting 52 employees- Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 25/05/2018 – Apple Screen Wizards Throng L.A. Expo to Find Future Displays; 10/03/2018 – Apple patented a keyboard that can’t be defeated by crumbs. Via @verge:

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: After Protest, Defense Department To Begin Moving Classified Data to Amazon’s Secret Cloud; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIVATE BRANDS WILL EXPAND INTO PET ACCESSORIES, DIAPERS; 27/04/2018 – The Amazon partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan faces big hurdles, they say; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart; 19/03/2018 – Amazon kicked off its annual MARS conference on Monday; 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG Al-enabled TVs

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 3,128 shares to 127,118 shares, valued at $17.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) by 1,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,875 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Intl Eq Etf.

