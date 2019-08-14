Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Raised Position; Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Opus Investment Management Has Increased by $396,900 Its Holding

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $204.61. About 5.21 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/05/2018 – Phone Reviews: Report: Apple Developing AR/VR Headset with 8K Resolution Per-eye Slated for 2020 According to a report by CNET,; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Apple: 13F; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s Earnings: iPhone Numbers Just Keep Coming Down — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple Introduces New 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support; 30/05/2018 – Smartphone Market Will Decline Again This Year But Apple Volumes Will Rise, Projects IDC — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Apple Valley boys basketball secures a return to state; 27/03/2018 – Apple eyes education market with new entry-level iPad; 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $881.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $42.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1781.56. About 607,756 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Walmart is close to unveiling an entirely redesigned website as it battles; 18/05/2018 – Variety: `Stuber’ Scribe Tripper Clancy to Rewrite `High Five’ for Amazon Studios; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect sales tax on its own inventory in 45 states and the District of Columbia; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON RETAIL PHARMACY DUE TO AN OVERLY COMPETITIVE FRONT-END MARKET AND AMAZON-RELATED RISK; 06/04/2018 – Trump attacked Amazon over taxes – but his own online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services launches ‘blockchain templates’; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 13/04/2018 – At Post Office, Amazon Isn’t the Only Big Shipper Getting Discounts; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: #MozartInTheJungle canceled at Amazon after four seasons; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 34,200 shares or 3.52% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) holds 3,001 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. Old Dominion Cap Inc reported 1.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Frontier Investment Com holds 2,784 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Napier Park Glob Cap (Us) Limited Partnership has 14.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,810 are held by Baldwin Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Pinnacle Associates Ltd owns 11,113 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Anchor Advsrs Lc reported 360 shares. Veritas Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 270 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Guardian Lp stated it has 781 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 18,040 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 6.25% or 8,853 shares in its portfolio. Webster State Bank N A reported 2.01% stake. Beddow Capital Management holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 273 shares. Df Dent & reported 2.35% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks holds 198,907 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs accumulated 19.71 million shares. Homrich Berg reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 1.37 million shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Blair William And Il invested 2.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westpac Corporation holds 730,168 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Bancorporation Tru Of Newtown, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50,460 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability reported 13,446 shares. Martin & Comm Inc Tn invested in 27,409 shares. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Columbus Hill Cap Management LP holds 1.32% or 76,854 shares in its portfolio. Jensen Investment Management Inc has 1.45M shares for 3.27% of their portfolio. America First Invest Lc has 5,718 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 1.71% or 1.05 million shares. 10,726 are held by Kempen Mgmt Nv.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 12,000 shares to 49,200 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL).

