Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Northstar Group Lifted Position; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Maintained by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 26,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.55 million, up from 34,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $32.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1940.88. About 4.38 million shares traded or 12.63% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AMZN earnings: “I love this.”; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 10/05/2018 – Vapor Group, Inc. Announces Its Subsidiary, Royal CBD, to Introduce Extensive New Line of Hemp-Derived CBD Products; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is now on the hook for an additional $22 billion in future purchase obligations following the Whole Foods acquisition, filings show; 09/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1760 FROM $1620; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE; 03/04/2018 – Would Putin Go Postal Over Amazon?; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 230 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $32.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1940.88. About 4.38M shares traded or 12.64% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Zara owner lnditex full-year profit up 7 pct; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 27/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR AMAZON CLOUD DEAL ON U.S. TOUR; 17/05/2018 – The Case For Taxing Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Rochester Democr: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTL. SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN SHOPPING APP; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 10/05/2018 – Insiders say that the deal could make sense as Alphabet hopes to fend off Amazon and promote the use of its enterprise services

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6,366 shares to 584 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 10,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417 shares, and cut its stake in Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

