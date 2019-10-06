Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Nli International Cut Its Position as Shares Declined; Covington Capital Management Trimmed Position in Cummins (CMI) as Stock Value Declined

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 7,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 59,413 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.18M, down from 67,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $157.86. About 932,225 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 24,170 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.77M, down from 24,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces Micro Excelerite® Capsules now on Amazon.com; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-IKEA Group’s new CFO to maintain investment drive through 2020; 22/03/2018 – The Real Real Fills New Roles With Hires From Walmart and Amazon; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON SAYS EXTENDS ELIGIBILITY FOR DISCOUNTED PRIME MEMBERSHIP TO INCLUDE QUALIFYING RECIPIENTS OF MEDICAID; 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video); 07/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Seals First-Look Deal with Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police, Prompting Outcry Over Surveillance; 22/05/2018 – Amazon’s Facial Recognition Fans Big Brother Fears; 16/05/2018 – Starting today, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10% off Whole Foods products that are already discounted. via @cnbctech

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 8,460 shares to 114,810 shares, valued at $14.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 11,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

