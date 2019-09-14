Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Newman Dignan & Sheerar Boosted Holding; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Increased by $973,000 Its Position

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.66 million, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – The company is also alleged to have requested vendors help absorb the costs of discounting goods; 30/04/2018 – In Age of Amazon, a Warehouse Powerhouse Is Getting Even Bigger; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMOUNTS AVAILABLE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM MAY BE REBORROWED; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of its annual Prime membership from $99 to $119; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Can Amazon cut insurers out of primary care?; 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 02/04/2018 – Amazon also courted the online pharmacy start-up, the sources said; 24/04/2018 – Locus Technologies to offer its EHS multi-tenant SaaS Locus Platform on Amazon Web Services; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,000 shares to 109,500 shares, valued at $21.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

