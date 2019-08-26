Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.92 Million as Valuation Declined; As Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) Valuation Declined, Holder Lilly Endowment Decreased Stake

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,978 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 10,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $11.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.07. About 2.30M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Trump tweeted Saturday that “This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!”; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amazon’s pharmacy hires hint of ambitions to upend a $360 billion market; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s latest Amazon tweet storm hit The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY; 26/04/2018 – Tech guru Gene Munster gives $AMZN an A+ for its quarter; 29/03/2018 – Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Post Office runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is reportedly offering discounts to retailers for using its payment service; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 06/04/2018 – Trump hit Amazon over taxes, but his online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states

Lilly Endowment Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 116.81 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 billion, down from 118.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lilly Endowment Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly And Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $111.19. About 1.27 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.20; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure programme for empagliflozin with new exercise capacity trials; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – NOVARTIS : ENTRESTO HELPED TO PRESERVE KIDNEY FUNCTION

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Md Sass Serv Incorporated holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,055 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 14,044 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Moreover, Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership has 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 542,940 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial owns 10,023 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership holds 0.4% or 7,558 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na reported 4,545 shares. Tompkins Corp invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Commerce Savings Bank has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Park National Oh reported 0.11% stake. Sei Invests owns 309,874 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. 3,504 were reported by Caprock Grp. Strategic Glob Advsr Lc has 1,028 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,795 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Cypress Gru reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pennsylvania-based Stoneridge Investment Partners has invested 3.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.22 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,910 shares to 59,682 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 33,130 shares. Illinois-based Rmb Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). The Louisiana-based Iberiabank has invested 0.4% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Credit Agricole S A has 330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 6,745 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.21% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Gamco Inc Et Al stated it has 25,137 shares. Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 41 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 27,499 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Stonebridge Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 1,822 shares. Johnson Group Inc Inc accumulated 5,585 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Prtnrs Limited Com accumulated 10,790 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.54% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

