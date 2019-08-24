Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder National Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $2.26 Million; Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Shareholder Cushing Asset Management LP Has Increased Holding

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,348 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.43M, down from 11,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS IT HAS BEEN ACQUIRED BY AMAZON – STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: AWS acceleration to 49% y/y revenue growth from 45% in Dec-17 and 43% in Sep-17 is testimony to a winning offering in a fast growth market. More good times for AWS ahead; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Expands D.C. Lobbying Influence as Business Grows (Video); 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Shifting Prime Pantry Service to Subscription Model; 08/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Amazon readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 12/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS U.S. ECONOMY IS WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL BECAUSE IT EMBRACES FREE ENTERPRISE AND POLICY MATTERS ARE HANDLED THROUGH RECOGNIZED PROCESSES

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 1.64 million shares as the company's stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 4.28 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.85 million, up from 2.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 2.08 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

