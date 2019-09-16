Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Moreno Evelyn V Has Raised Stake by $1.05 Million; Allergan (AGN) Holder Callahan Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allergan Inc (AGN) by 17.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 12,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 15,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allergan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $165.95. About 722,696 shares traded. Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has declined 12.77% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AGN News: 26/04/2018 – BI India: Investors are angry with Botox-maker Allergan – and they’re trying to get an activist involved to shake it up; 18/05/2018 – RICHTER WILL NOT COMMENT ON ESMYA PROBE UNTIL FINAL RESOLUTION; 27/04/2018 – Allergan: Study Demonstrates Efficacy, Safety, Tolerability; 01/05/2018 – Allergan CEO Says Splitting Company Among Options Under Review (Video); 30/04/2018 – Allergan Sees 2Q Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.20; 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RICHTER’S ESMYA MAY HAVE CONTRIBUTED TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF SOME CASES OF SERIOUS LIVER INJURY; 22/05/2018 – Allergan doubles down on NMDA depression drug development efforts, bagging an option to a small molecule followup drug $AGN; 20/04/2018 – Saga Nagoya Securities Comments on Allergan and Shire Pharmaceutical Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Allergan shareholders press for change; pharma pushes back on states seeking to tax opioids

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 553 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,588 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 4,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $891.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $37.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1802.2. About 2.20 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS RIGHT ABOUT AMAZON COSTING POST OFFICE LOTS OF MONEY; 22/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books; 16/05/2018 – Whoever takes the job will be working under the weight of Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon ‘scam,’ claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will now deliver packages to Prime members’ cars; 05/04/2018 – KEZI 9 NEWS: BREAKING: Body found floating in Amazon Creek and Oak Patch Road. EPD on the scene. Live coverage on KEZI 9 News; 29/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON PAYS LITTLE OR NO TAXES; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $557.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 7,260 shares to 97,329 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $4.21 earnings per share, down 0.94% or $0.04 from last year’s $4.25 per share. AGN’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 9.85 P/E if the $4.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.38 actual earnings per share reported by Allergan plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q2 2019. Its down 2.00, from 2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 1 investors sold AGN shares while 3 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 20,340 shares or 20.57% less from 25,607 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Research And Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN). Callahan Advisors Lc holds 0.38% or 12,774 shares in its portfolio. Ent Financial Service Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN). 1,400 are owned by Staley Cap Advisers Incorporated. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited holds 145 shares. Cullinan Associates, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 3,982 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 772 are owned by Accuvest Glob Advisors. Anderson Hoagland Company stated it has 7,932 shares or 8.72% of all its holdings. Diversified Trust Communication invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Madrona Service Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 198 shares. 148 are held by Cls. Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Voloridge Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 37,719 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh holds 175,165 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 3.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca invested in 135 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Atlantic Union Bancorporation Corporation accumulated 3,447 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 26,606 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & holds 1,232 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio.

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc Com (NYSE:ROK) by 2,675 shares to 40,674 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,784 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).