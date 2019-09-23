Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Moore Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding by $56.20 Million; Timber Creek Capital Management Lowered Its Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr (CS) Stake by $2.40 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr (CS) by 99.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 218,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 675 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8,000, down from 219,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.59. About 2.57M shares traded. Credit SuiSe Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 03/05/2018 – Egyptian Electricity Holding to raise $700 mln loan with HSBC and Credit Suisse; 23/03/2018 – Credit Suisse lines up rise in pay for top executive team; 19/04/2018 – Evolution Target Lifted to A$2.65/Share From A$2.52 by Credit Suisse; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS HIRED CREDIT SUISSE, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS TO ADVISE IT ON NARROWS LAKE PROCESS; 22/03/2018 – By comparison, the Chinese hold 40 percent or more of their wealth in financial assets while Americans hold about 70 percent, according to Richard Kersley, head of global equity research product at Credit Suisse; 24/04/2018 – FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG FHZN.S : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – VAT GROUP AG VACN.S : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 160 FROM SFR 145; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 04/05/2018 – Credit Suisse’s Jalinoos Says BOE Is Biggest Issue for Pound (Video); 23/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE SAYS PROPOSAL FOR ELECTION OF MICHAEL KLEIN AND ANA PAULA PESSOA AS NEW MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A TERM UNTIL THE END OF THE NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 127.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 29,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.36 million, up from 23,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 2.64 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 21/05/2018 – Ben Fox Rubin: SCOOP: Amazon today launches the Marketplace Appstore, which for the first time will offer a selection of third; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 06/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Amazon has already visited D-FW in HQ2 search, favors downtown Dallas; 29/03/2018 – Trump has neglected to say anything about Amazon’s massive business from China, even though it fits right into his platform; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Prime Member Discounts Expand To 121 Additional Whole Foods Markets — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–4th Update; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 55,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 276,651 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 50,500 shares. Moreover, Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,285 shares. Scge Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 5.07% or 53,600 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Co invested in 0.33% or 687 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 615,397 shares. 1,502 are owned by Washington Commercial Bank. Goldstein Munger Associates invested in 301 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 392,609 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 539,243 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth owns 0.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 896 shares. Sadoff Investment Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.05% or 337 shares. 480 are owned by Wellington Shields Communication Limited. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 4.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

