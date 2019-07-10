Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Monroe Bank & Trust Increased Position by $461,020 as Stock Value Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Increased Position by $325,600

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35M shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue, a source tells @MarcStilesPSBJ; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago. Via @DelRey:; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon’s Other Jeff Under Spotlight at Studios; 28/03/2018 – White House not looking to go after Amazon right now: Sec. Sanders; 04/04/2018 – Jim Kerstetter: Very interesting scoop…Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner, sources say…; 09/05/2018 – In the deal, there will be a “standard installation fee” paid to Sears for any services booked via Amazon; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about Amazon, according to a report from Axios; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council Passes New Tax on Amazon, Big Employers; 18/05/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 140.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,542 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $561,000, up from 3,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $87.23. About 4.15 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Nancy Miller: Breaking: Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 10/03/2018 – STARBUCKS’S SCHULTZ DEFENDS U.K. TAX PAYMENTS: TELEGRAPH; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks has a latte to learn; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks debuts gin barrel-aged cold brew to lure coffee drinkers to Seattle Roastery; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS FOUNDER SAYS MILAN ROASTERY WILL OPEN IN SEPTEMBER; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nestle to pay $7B to sell Starbucks coffee

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 1.07 million shares to 209,259 shares, valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 42,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,875 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Night Owl Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,994 shares. Dillon And Assocs Inc holds 0.11% or 188 shares. Mai Cap has 0.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,790 shares. Moreover, Johnson Grp Incorporated has 1.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,004 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 9,447 were reported by Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Crystal Rock Capital Mgmt has 3.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,380 shares. Summit Fin Strategies invested in 323 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Strategic Financial Services owns 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 255 shares. Noesis Mangement stated it has 601 shares. Avalon Lc accumulated 31,073 shares. Bar Harbor Ser reported 280 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Inc reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 31,451 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability holds 0.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 68,196 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 133,721 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 3,631 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 327,042 shares. The Indiana-based First Merchants has invested 0.32% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pictet Bank Trust Limited has invested 0.25% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation has 20,276 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 384,279 shares in its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability invested 0.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 90,711 are held by Columbia Asset Mngmt. Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Two Sigma Securities accumulated 0.01% or 16,669 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.29% or 3.65 million shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated invested in 0.73% or 2.55M shares. Rampart Inv Company Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Tuesday, January 29. $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were sold by CULVER JOHN.