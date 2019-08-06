Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Monroe Bank & Trust Has Upped Stake by $461,020; Midas Management Boosted Its Prudential Financial (PRU) Stake by $318,500

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 36,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, up from 32,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $86.1. About 2.06M shares traded or 8.60% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 07/05/2018 – Financial wellness program popularity rises among employers, up 63 percentage points in two years; 17/04/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINL AUM $1.156T AS AT MARCH 31; 30/04/2018 – Two Connecticut youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC PRU.N – PRUDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA ASSUMES LONGEVITY RISK FOR £900 MLN (ABOUT $1.2 BLN) IN PENSION LIABILITIES; 30/04/2018 – Two Idaho youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 29/05/2018 – LESTON WELSH JOINS PRUDENTIAL GROUP INSURANCE AS HEAD OF DISABILITY AND ABSENCE MANAGEMENT; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Prudential Financial $1b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 30/04/2018 – Two Rhode Island youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London; 30/04/2018 – Michelle Qin of Santa Barbara, California named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $22.88 during the last trading session, reaching $1788.01. About 4.39 million shares traded or 13.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 19/03/2018 – The survey finds men are less likely to use Amazon to price shop; 26/04/2018 – US News: Amazon, NFL Reach $130 Million Streaming Deal for Thursday Night Games; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL reach $130 mln streaming deal for Thursday night games; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 05/04/2018 – Amazon’s Cloud Show: Good Vibes — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.18% or 4,521 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Com Of Virginia Va reported 5,166 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc has 0.36% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm invested 0.03% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Utah Retirement holds 0.14% or 77,935 shares in its portfolio. Axa reported 106,406 shares. Jefferies Group Lc stated it has 5,000 shares. Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 1,211 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 148,629 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Midas Mgmt has 1.42% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Associated Banc holds 0.5% or 94,509 shares in its portfolio. Old Fincl Bank In holds 24,910 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh accumulated 11,233 shares. Mengis Cap Management reported 1.57% stake.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Inv Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 0.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wms Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raymond James Trust Na reported 7,639 shares. Connecticut-based Birinyi Assoc Incorporated has invested 12.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Iron Financial Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,268 shares. Cwm Ltd owns 3,452 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 24,122 shares. Moreover, Hayek Kallen Invest has 0.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 4.1% or 17,363 shares. Altavista Wealth has 2,696 shares. Pure Fincl Advsr Inc owns 760 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,292 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 344 shares. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 4,547 shares to 33,358 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 4,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,283 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

