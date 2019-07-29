Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Monroe Bank & Trust Has Lifted Its Position; Dominos Pizza Com (DPZ) Holder Whittier Trust Co Lowered Stake

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $33.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1909.96. About 3.76M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon wants to fill now; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s latest innovation allows it to deliver packages to customer cars with its Amazon Key program; 27/04/2018 – Alphabet is a victim of its own success, while Amazon has nothing but upside; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime has more than 100m paid members, Bezos reveals; 23/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Shouldn’t Amazon Be Placing A Tesla Semi Order?; 28/05/2018 – Amazon reassures physical retailers; 09/05/2018 – Sears has already started selling two of its brands, Kenmore and DieHard, on Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Trump hit Amazon over taxes, but his online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 13/03/2018 – Amazon Lifts Nasdaq To Another Record, Set For Eighth Straight Positive Session — MarketWatch

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc Com (DPZ) by 32.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 6,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,431 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, down from 21,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $6.71 during the last trading session, reaching $252.35. About 938,803 shares traded or 25.20% up from the average. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – 65-75 UK STORE OPENINGS EXPECTED IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00, EST. $1.77; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L TOTAL DIV 9 PENCE/SHR; 09/03/2018 – Domino’s Confident of Growth at Home and Abroad; 08/03/2018 – British pizza chain Domino’s full-year profit rises 10.2 pct; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC SAYS FY UK SYSTEM SALES UP 8.6 PCT; 26/04/2018 – DPZ 1Q DOMESTIC CO-OWNED COMP GROWTH +6.4%, EST. +4.7%; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FY PRETAX PROFIT FELL 2 PCT TO 81.2 MLN STG; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 16.8 PCT; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgn 2, Afms 5 Domino’s Pizza Master Issuer LLC Nts Rtgs

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest Retail Bank Division reported 459 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Coldstream Capital Mgmt Inc, Washington-based fund reported 8,129 shares. Coastline accumulated 5,827 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 940,620 shares stake. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc holds 631,102 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. Pinnacle invested 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Portland Glob Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baltimore reported 6,762 shares. First Bank & Trust And Trust Of Newtown accumulated 181 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 2.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Anderson Hoagland & owns 7,898 shares. 13,785 were accumulated by Jag Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 146,120 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 1% or 2,970 shares.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 42,832 shares to 44,875 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,259 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94 million for 30.63 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims Mgmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 4,566 shares. Shell Asset Co, a Netherlands-based fund reported 3,177 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 3,041 shares. Incline Glob Mngmt Lc reported 85,822 shares stake. Research Global Investors holds 300,500 shares. Marsico Cap Limited owns 61,463 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Central Savings Bank has 18,774 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt, Guernsey-based fund reported 1,295 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% or 113 shares. 224,807 are owned by Arrowstreet Lp. Gam Ag holds 4,757 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 3,960 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 7,269 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank And holds 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) or 50 shares.