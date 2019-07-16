Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Monroe Bank & Trust Has Lifted Holding by $461,020 as Market Valuation Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Rose, Holder Reilly Financial Advisors Decreased Its Position by $1.35 Million

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $991.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $2014.71. About 1.57 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos writes a closely watched annual letter every year; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 06/04/2018 – Amazon does have a natural advantage with its highest security clearance; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%: Rising costs and labor shortage may prompt other online retailers to follow suit; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- FROM WEDNESDAY, PRIME MEMBER BENEFITS EXPAND TO ADDITIONAL 121 WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES ACROSS 12 STATES, INCLUDING COLORADO AND TEXAS; 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards; 16/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s still weighing whether to sublease tower space at Rainier Square, a source tells; 28/03/2018 – Amazon drops 3% on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 20/04/2018 – Living In an Amazon vs. Walmart World; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $76.39. About 3.22M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11M and $770.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 18,354 shares to 67,357 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.49 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Capital Management reported 1.19% stake. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc holds 1.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 25,216 shares. West Family Investments holds 23,240 shares. Linscomb Williams accumulated 851,729 shares. Tcw Grp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 15,164 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.23% or 49,168 shares. Hamlin Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.78% or 493,412 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited has invested 0.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 82,458 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Life Insur Com Of America has 0.13% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 12,218 shares. Horizon Invs Lc reported 49,826 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt holds 200,425 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 89,880 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Carderock Capital Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Investment Inc invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 140 were accumulated by Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Com. First Merchants reported 0.08% stake. Barr E S & has invested 2.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 735,592 shares. California-based Personal Capital Corp has invested 0.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Products Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stearns Financial Gru has invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lincoln Corp accumulated 5,628 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Bokf Na invested in 22,946 shares. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pure stated it has 760 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 72,678 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. D L Carlson Investment Grp Inc owns 5,034 shares for 2.62% of their portfolio. Duff & Phelps Inv Mngmt stated it has 4,145 shares.

