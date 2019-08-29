Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Holding by $443,220 as Shares Declined; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Hemenway Trust Company Has Decreased Its Position

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 17,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 97,706 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 115,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 13.91 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 249 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,659 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.45 million, up from 17,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $22.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1786.4. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 02/04/2018 – As Amazon struggles to crack markets in Asia, this Korean Unicorn could be a strong candidate for an IPO in 2019; 10/05/2018 – Vapor Group, Inc. Announces Its Subsidiary, Royal CBD, to Introduce Extensive New Line of Hemp-Derived CBD Products; 28/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos says “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 06/03/2018 – @Amazon’s move into banking could be a game changer for online shoppers; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS to offer Chico’s Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members; 24/04/2018 – The company is building out its investment in cloud computing, placing it in more direct competition with Amazon and outlining a path forward for the company beyond advertising revenue; 22/05/2018 – QVC Parent Qurate Retail Names Former Amazon Exec President Of Zulily — MarketWatch

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 16,100 shares to 21,425 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 35,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,350 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability has 0.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,076 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 1,092 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Victory Cap reported 0.22% stake. Cognios Capital Ltd invested in 2,375 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 55,175 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1% or 129,771 shares. 5,855 are held by Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership accumulated 752 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 4.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adirondack Commerce stated it has 2.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rwc Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 71,434 shares or 5.8% of its portfolio. American Economic Planning Adv owns 674 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 6,890 shares. Somerset Ltd Liability Co holds 3.16% or 2,118 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Asset Mngmt Inc has 1.63% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stock Yards Bank Com owns 67,129 shares. Private Harbour Inv & Counsel Ltd Co holds 3.38% or 60,294 shares. American Registered Invest Advisor Inc holds 1.01% or 33,588 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,360 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested 1.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Reliance Com Of Delaware has invested 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cap International Investors invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Chicago Equity Lc has invested 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv holds 0.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 91,937 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.28 million shares. 150,290 are owned by Great Lakes Limited Co.