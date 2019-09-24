Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Increased Its Stake by $494,073 as Stock Price Declined; Eog Res (EOG) Holder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Upped Its Position by $483,786

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 261 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 771 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, up from 510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon kicked off its annual MARS conference on Monday; 13/03/2018 – Amazon Lifts Nasdaq To Another Record, Set For Eighth Straight Positive Session — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is aware that Alexa is scaring people with seemingly random laughter; 03/05/2018 – SimpliSafe Home Security Adds Voice Control with Amazon Alexa; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 13/03/2018 – Amazon launches first debit card in Mexico e-commerce push; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will visit Amazon on Monday for a fireside chat with employees. via @cnbctech; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Time Numbers Exceed Loftiest Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon Business has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it las

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 5,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 399,339 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.20M, up from 394,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.13. About 3.77M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Commerce Ltd Liability Com owns 50,408 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Optimum Advisors holds 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 737 shares. Legal & General Gru Pcl reported 3.41 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 2,877 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 61,702 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Sit has 8,880 shares. First Mercantile invested in 0.07% or 7,298 shares. 301,835 are held by Calamos Limited Liability. Highland Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.28% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 40,400 shares. First Bancorporation holds 0.09% or 13,791 shares. Westwood Group owns 928,615 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Yhb has invested 0.12% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Vanguard Grp holds 45.64 million shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation stated it has 11,459 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mitchell Cap Management has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.73M shares to 4.32 million shares, valued at $699.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 361,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.95M shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 292 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. American Commercial Bank holds 5,815 shares. Hillview Advsrs Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 113 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 511,000 shares. 281 are held by Zwj Invest Counsel. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability owns 87,455 shares. Finemark National Bank Trust holds 7,336 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Hodges Capital has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fiduciary Finance Ser Of The Southwest Tx has 2.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ing Groep Nv owns 128,437 shares. 2,126 were accumulated by Grisanti Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. 1,814 are held by Gladius Capital L P. Inverness Counsel Ltd reported 34,321 shares. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Llc holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,780 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company, which manages about $30.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8,140 shares to 4,460 shares, valued at $732,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.