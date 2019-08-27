Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Increased Position; Choate Investment Advisors Upped American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Holding by $517,816 as Market Valuation Rose

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 4,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 8,266 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $862,000, up from 3,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $125.68. About 457,860 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 30/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released; 02/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Sadsbury Township’s Wastewater System; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC; 20/03/2018 – Missouri American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $365 MLN IN CASH, INCLUDING ESTIMATED WORKING CAPITAL; 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 25,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 184,521 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328.45M, up from 158,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $869.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $10.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1758.04. About 1.96M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa is getting a memory; 26/04/2018 – Amazon To Increase Prime Subscription Price To $119 A Year — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Squeeze Suppliers to Curb Losses in Price Wars; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO ADD BUSINESS SETTINGS TO ALEXA: AXIOS; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 26/04/2018 – GM’S BARRA SEES MORE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH AMAZON; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: A+Rating Reflects Amazon’s Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 12,595 shares to 8,514 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 17,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,467 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 688,067 shares to 124,009 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 15,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,940 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGLT).

