Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Milestone Group Has Increased Its Stake by $348,312 as Market Valuation Declined; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stock Rose While Horizon Investment Services Has Cut Stake

Milestone Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Milestone Group Inc bought 184 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 705 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Milestone Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84 million shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots that will roll out next year; 14/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ South Texas ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn is a developer offering outside Amazon Web Services, like Alexa; 30/05/2018 – Honor 7C First Flash Sale Begins on 31st May, 12 Noon on Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – The company is building out its investment in cloud computing, placing it in more direct competition with Amazon and outlining a path forward for the company beyond advertising revenue; 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video); 19/03/2018 – The group finds men are less likely to use Amazon.com compared with women to price shop; 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 1,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 6,881 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 8,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $259.29. About 459,850 shares traded or 1.60% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Rev $4.65B; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Medical Benefits Ratios 86.3%; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1

