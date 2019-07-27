Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Melvin Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $29.98 Million as Stock Price Rose; First Commonwealth Financial Has Cut Xcel Energy (XEL) Holding by $1.13 Million

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 20,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,904 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 41,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 6.84M shares traded or 136.11% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – KJCT8.com: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – CONSTRUCTION ON 522-MEGAWATT SAGAMORE WIND PROJECT NEAR PORTALES, N.M., WILL START IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.37 TO $2.47 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Mountain West Transmission Group; 18/05/2018 – Varentec deploys Grid Edge Control to meet aggressive energy savings goals in Denver across 472 circuits for Xcel Energy

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 16,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.62 million, down from 199,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Stressed Amazon workers ‘are being driven to the brink of suicide’ with warehouse staff claiming they have urinated; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 07/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart and Target are squeezing traditional grocery chains on price:; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Threatening New Types of Competitors in Retail (Video); 03/04/2018 – AMAZON JAPAN REVIEWS SHIPPING COST RULES; EFFECTIVE TODAY; 12/04/2018 – Top Tech News: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 03/05/2018 – Peeing in trash cans, constant surveillance, and asthma attacks on the job: Amazon workers tell us their warehouse horror stories; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Closes In on Top Market-Value Spot — Barron’s Blog; 17/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Emanuel on Amazon visit: `City is ready’

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (Put) (NYSE:DECK) by 97,700 shares to 270,000 shares, valued at $39.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Co Na invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 45,141 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 2.00M shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Com stated it has 1,210 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 167,645 shares. Drw Ltd Liability Co reported 145 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd holds 1.09% or 31,598 shares. Cape Ann National Bank & Trust invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Confluence Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 193 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt, a Australia-based fund reported 31 shares. Sigma Planning holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,044 shares. Philadelphia Trust Company holds 1,141 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Shikiar Asset Management Incorporated invested in 8.02% or 10,751 shares. Shelton Capital invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc holds 179 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 191 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk holds 0.13% or 615,413 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp owns 6.87 million shares. Coldstream Capital Management has 8,585 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brookfield Asset Management has 945,700 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.18% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 72,788 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Fincl Mngmt reported 300 shares. 100,037 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Keystone Financial Planning owns 20,100 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.05% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Andra Ap reported 87,900 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 600 are held by Shine Investment Advisory Inc.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 20,093 shares to 113,861 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).