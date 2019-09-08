Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has Upped Stake; Avalon Advisors Increases Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 8574.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 324,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 327,890 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21M, up from 3,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 2.06M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27M, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 02/05/2018 – Gshire Echo: Amazon to open huge Gloucestershire centre; 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Art Cashin: Markets hold modest gains – Trump Amazon tweet could’ve ‘doomed the week’; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut, from Paramount Television, Skydance Television and Platinum Dunes; 18/04/2018 – Amazon launches international shopping from United States; 20/04/2018 – Living In an Amazon vs. Walmart World; 12/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Amazon is adding a range of business settings to Alexa; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective May 1

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How Amazon, Wayfair Are Getting Hit By Trump’s Latest Tariffs – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Amazon Prime Video Will Keep AMZN Stock on an Upward Path – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Share Buyback Is Coming: Amazon Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,000 were accumulated by Altimeter Mngmt Limited Partnership. Amg National Bank & Trust owns 4,341 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Mar Vista Prns Lc invested in 64,133 shares or 3.02% of the stock. Meritage Group Inc Limited Partnership stated it has 5.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hedeker Wealth Lc owns 2,595 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Corp stated it has 333 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Kings Point Management owns 6,599 shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Epoch Investment Prtnrs Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westfield Capital Mgmt Communications LP invested in 197,074 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 2.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 11,584 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 0.19% or 401 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 40,079 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 2.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northeast Invest Management stated it has 34,460 shares or 5.15% of all its holdings.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 6,290 shares to 107,656 shares, valued at $14.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Spdr Etf (SPY) by 58,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,520 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 More Reasons This 6.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Great Long-Term Buy – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.