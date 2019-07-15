Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has Raised Its Position by $33.82 Million; Howard Hughes (HHC) Shareholder Becker Capital Management Trimmed Position

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 7,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 410,388 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.14 million, down from 417,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $129.36. About 196,068 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27 million, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.59 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.59. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon is estimated to post first-quarter profit of $1.26 per share, down from the $1.48 per share reported a year ago, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 17/04/2018 – Currently, Amazon relies on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website, but that appears to be changing; 05/04/2018 – Synoptek Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 23/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Governor Larry Hogan Joins Local Official to Celebrate Opening of Amazon Fulfillment Center in Cecil County; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Has Rare Chance in HQ2 to Hire More Women and Minorities; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 800.00% or $0.96 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. HHC’s profit will be $36.23 million for 38.50 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.51% EPS growth.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 25,671 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $52.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 6,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

