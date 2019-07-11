Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has Lifted Position; Aristeia Capital Lifted Its Illumina (ILMN) Stake

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $372.7. About 1.12M shares traded or 19.82% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27 million, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93 million shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 12/04/2018 – Top Tech News: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ON APRIL 27, 2018, COMPANY ESTABLISHED A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 26/05/2018 – 1CloudRoad: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 07/03/2018 – Christian Post: Amazon Ditches Nest Smart Home Products as Rivalry With Google Intensifies; 24/05/2018 – AMZN ‘EVALUATING OPTIONS TO MAKE THIS CASE EVEN LESS LIKELY’; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CTO: Voice Assistants Are a ‘Game-Changer’ in the Workplace; 16/04/2018 – Kia Motors America Introduces UVO Skill For Amazon Alexa To Enable Voice Controls; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $3.41 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $848,854 was sold by deSouza Francis A. Shares for $969,078 were sold by FLATLEY JAY T. The insider Dadswell Charles sold 124 shares worth $34,734.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna has invested 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Plante Moran Ltd Liability Corp reported 130 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource stated it has 1.57 million shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 724 shares. Advisory Ltd invested in 0.09% or 4,317 shares. Biondo Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4.3% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Paloma Prtn invested 0.1% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 88,666 shares. Ajo LP invested in 33,798 shares. Philadelphia owns 14,587 shares. 3,200 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 27,708 shares. Hartline Corporation invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Invesco holds 0.28% or 2.63 million shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Group Inc Inc holds 18,360 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 514,400 shares to 379,827 shares, valued at $79.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn).