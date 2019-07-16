Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Mathes Company Has Cut Its Position by $361,340 as Stock Value Rose; Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Share Price Declined While Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Lowered by $12.44 Million Its Position

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 203 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,181 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, down from 4,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $13.45 during the last trading session, reaching $2007.54. About 1.92M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Second Time in Two Years Amazon Japan Has Come Under Antitrust Scrutiny; 26/05/2018 – Is Alexa Listening? Amazon Echo Sent Out Recording of Couple’s Conversation; 03/05/2018 – MYSTIC BOWIE’S TALKING DREADS’ “Once In A Lifetime” Single To Be Released Tomorrow Via iTunes, Amazon And All Digital Retailers; 01/05/2018 – Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage that promotes discounts for Amazon Prime members; 16/04/2018 – Guardian Circle Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 19/03/2018 – EMDT: Amazon Is Building an All-Star Health Tech Team

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89M, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.2. About 43,348 shares traded or 14.69% up from the average. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 2.88% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (NYSE:JBT) by 3,950 shares to 32,505 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.05 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

