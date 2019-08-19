Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Has Raised Stake; Convergence Investment Partners Has Increased Genomic Health (GHDX) Stake by $358,820; Share Value Rose

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 13,170 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, up from 8,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 347,634 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 03/04/2018 – H3 Biomedicine Publishes Comprehensive Genomic Landscape Analysis in Cell Reports Revealing Breadth, Frequency and Potential Disease-Driving Significance of Somatic Mutations in RNA Splicing Factor Genes in Multiple Types of Cancer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Genomic Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHDX); 02/04/2018 – ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Closes Below 200D-MA; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH 4Q REV. $87.5M, EST. $89.0M; 04/05/2018 – Genomic Health Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH 4Q EPS 5C, EST. 7C; 19/04/2018 – NHS Gaps Stall Benefits of Genomic Data for U.K. Health Care; 03/04/2018 – H3 Biomedicine Publishes Comprehensive Genomic Landscape Analysis in Cell Reports Revealing Breadth, Frequency and Potential; 13/03/2018 – The Morning Download: CIO of Harvard-MIT Broad Institute Scales Genomic Research in Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Genomic Vision Invited to Present FiberVision® Platform at the NIST-FDA Genome Editing Workshop in Gaithersburg (Maryland)

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 173 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, up from 3,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 08/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive:; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon scouts for offline ally in India – Business Standard; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An IMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The IMDb Show”; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India gets 26 bln rupees infusion for marketplace – Economic Times; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 21/05/2018 – Direct Energy Releases New Skills for Customers with Amazon Alexa

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,386 shares to 53,064 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 28,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,294 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 151,633 shares to 218,956 shares, valued at $18.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,866 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

