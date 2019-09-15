Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Marsico Capital Management Has Cut Position; Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Upped Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 90,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 79,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 2.64M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 379 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 107,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203.74M, down from 107,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly makes offer for a majority stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart; 26/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t break out advertising sales but loops it under the “other” category, which grew 139 percent year-over-year; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect sales tax on its own inventory in 45 states and the District of Columbia; 10/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Is Now Insanely Cheap For Prime Members; 19/03/2018 – The survey finds men are less likely to use Amazon to price shop; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helped Chinese businesses on Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud already offers tools for non-technical business users, like video conferencing and file sharing; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Dominates Retail and Tech; 23/04/2018 – GLENVIEW’S ROBBINS SAYS AMAZON ENTRY IN PHARMAC ISN’T IMMINENT; 02/04/2018 – To Trump, It’s the `Amazon Washington Post.’ To Its Editor, That’s Baloney

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,650 shares to 13,935 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 23,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Liberty Cap Management has 3.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farmers Tru accumulated 169 shares. Armstrong Shaw Ct has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fukoku Mutual Life Commerce, Japan-based fund reported 5,455 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability has 654 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Nbt State Bank N A Ny has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Interest Grp Inc has 1.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 776 shares. Moreover, Thompson Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Acg Wealth reported 8,517 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt owns 370 shares. Contour Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brinker Cap has 8,704 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Tctc Lc reported 0.57% stake. Viking Glob LP owns 6.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 802,837 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79 million and $134.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1,300 shares to 9,175 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 5,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,773 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Oak Ridge Invs Llc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 106,485 shares. Hartford Inv Management owns 0.13% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 71,599 shares. Quantum Mngmt invested in 0.25% or 7,311 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Gru invested 0.27% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Waverton Invest Ltd accumulated 13,357 shares. Paradigm Asset Communication Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Massachusetts-based Rampart Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 15,910 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has 3,813 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Naples Limited Liability Corp reported 13,260 shares stake. Ci Invests accumulated 1.38 million shares.

