Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Marathon Trading Investment Management Lowered Holding as Share Value Declined; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Raised Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Stake by $870,876

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 4,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,283 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, down from 6,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $10.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.55. About 2.61 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are Wi-Fi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 16/04/2018 – Complexities of Amazon Selling Drugs in Bulk to Hospitals and Building Logistics Network Cited — CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 17/05/2018 – Arcserve Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 30/05/2018 – Bitglass 2018 Report: Cloud Security Adoption Trails Cloud Usage, Leaving Two Thirds of Organizations Vulnerable; 05/04/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack, Vows `Very Serious Look’ at Business; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO OFFER $1B-$2B FLIPKART BREAK FEE: FACTORDAILY; 24/04/2018 – Counterfeits cost German manufacturers 7.3 bln euros in 2017 – VDMA

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 371.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 25,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 32,502 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 6,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.54. About 196,576 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 15,430 shares to 934 shares, valued at $72,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 56,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.02M shares, and cut its stake in Icf Intl Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) by 34,200 shares to 38,500 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,000 shares, and has risen its stake in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 98.94 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.