Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Manor Road Capital Partners Lowered Its Stake by $7.12 Million; Trico Bancshares (TCBK) Stock Declined While Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Trimmed by $3.98 Million Its Holding

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Trico Bancshares (TCBK) by 88.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 101,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.84% . The institutional investor held 13,029 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $511,000, down from 115,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Trico Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 61,456 shares traded. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has declined 2.43% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBK News: 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN N CA; 04/04/2018 – MAGNEGAS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF TRICO WELDING SUPPLY; 22/03/2018 MagneGas To Acquire Trico Welding Supplies, Inc. In Northern California; 04/04/2018 – MagneGas Completes Acquisition Of Trico Welding Supply; 22/03/2018 – MagneGas, Trico Expect to Close Transaction Within 3-5 Business Days

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 38,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.67 million, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $879.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 30/05/2018 – ELIGEN B12 Receives “Amazon’s Choice” Designation; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON WORKING TO FIX UNPROMPTED LAUGHTER BY ALEXA: THE VERGE; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL Renew Contract For Thursday Night Football Streaming — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is estimated to post first-quarter profit of $1.26 per share, down from the $1.48 per share reported a year ago, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate; 13/04/2018 – Credit Suisse says a post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year; 09/05/2018 – Schlage Smart Locks Gain New Amazon Alexa Voice Unlocking Skill; 01/05/2018 – Pierbridge: According to Deutsche Bank, 53.1% of the U.S. Postal Service’s ground package volume comes from Amazon; 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative; 23/05/2018 – Just In Time For Father’s Day: Children’s Book “Made For Me” Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher’s Weekly Bestsellers Li

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 900,000 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $31.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Counselors invested 3.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stack Fincl Management, Montana-based fund reported 883 shares. Moreover, Duncker Streett And Inc has 0.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,240 shares. Middleton And Ma has invested 5.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 31,451 shares. Palisade Capital Ltd Nj owns 10,012 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 1,971 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Highland Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,000 shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,113 shares stake. 5,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,642 shares. Bbr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,783 shares. 10 holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 162 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2.29% or 143,432 shares in its portfolio. Whale Rock Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 6.01% stake.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 97.27 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Should Repurpose GameStop To Prime Stores – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon Sends Users Dashing Toward Alexa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon program to donate unsold products – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 37.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.53 per share. TCBK’s profit will be $22.26M for 11.96 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by TriCo Bancshares for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Worth Buying TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) For Its 2.0% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “TriCo Bancshares Announces Quarterly Results – Stockhouse” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TriCo Bancshares and FNB Bancorp Complete Merger – Business Wire” on July 06, 2018. More interesting news about TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TriCo Bancshares Enters San Francisco Bay Area With Acquisition of FNB Bancorp – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “TriCo Bancshares Announces 12% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TCBK shares while 37 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 18.09 million shares or 1.33% more from 17.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 0.01% invested in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) for 80,179 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 75,233 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 30,000 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Hennessy Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.18% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 18,695 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Alps reported 0% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. Invesco holds 23,349 shares. Heartland Advisors has 377,320 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,589 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 107,661 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York holds 0.04% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) or 17,133 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $537,450 activity.