Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Manor Road Capital Partners Has Trimmed Position as Shares Rose; Williams Cos Com (WMB) Holder Reaves W H & Company Decreased Its Holding by $17.51 Million

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.67 million, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $16.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2001.07. About 4.32M shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon wants to fill now; 03/04/2018 – No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space this year; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Wants Gig Economy Rethink as Amazon Encroaches; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has made a formal offer to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, CNBC affiliate CNBC TV-18 reported Wednesday, citing sources; 05/04/2018 – KEZI 9 NEWS: BREAKING: Body found floating in Amazon Creek and Oak Patch Road. EPD on the scene. Live coverage on KEZI 9 News; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will start delivering packages inside of Prime members’ cars:

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Com (WMB) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 625,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.76M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.65M, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.71. About 4.41 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX) by 1.65M shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $109.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 94.75 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp Com (NYSE:PNW) by 7,200 shares to 376,696 shares, valued at $36.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Group In (NYSE:PEG) by 124,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 984,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com (NYSE:CNI).