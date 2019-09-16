Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Manor Road Capital Partners Has Increased Its Stake by $1.42 Million; As Goldman Sachs Group Com (GS) Market Value Rose, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Lifted Stake by $1.95 Million

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 38,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.38M, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 13/04/2018 – Post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year: Credit Suisse; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Utopia, Signs Gillian Flynn to Overall Deal; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will stream Thursday Night Football for the next two seasons; 12/03/2018 – Amazon adapts Alexa for the office; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 350 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 06/03/2018 – Carlos by Carlos Santana Shoes for Men and Zappos Partner to Benefit Charities with New Men’s Shoe Line; 12/03/2018 – Amazon’s Unnatural Approach With Whole Foods — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video); 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO ARE NEGOTIATING “SOME KIND OF PARTNERSHIP” IN BRAZIL INVOLVING VIA VAREJO -NEWSPAPER O GLOBO

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (GS) by 37.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 9,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 35,004 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 25,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 2.72 million shares traded or 21.91% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – Kevin G. Nealer: Cohn’s departure spells trouble for trade; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein prepares to leave the company as soon as year’s end, company co-presidents; 13/03/2018 – REVA Announces Recapitalization in Partnership with Directional Aviation and Financing from Goldman Sachs; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Investing & Lending Rev $2.09B; 15/04/2018 – Partners Group, Charlesbank near deal for Hearthside Food; 15/05/2018 – Commodities Queen Abdicates at Goldman Sachs (Video); 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 06/03/2018 – MS, GS/@ForexLive: US said to be mulling further curbs on Chinese imports; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS ACTIVISM IS PUSHING MORE M&A THAN EVER; 03/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.9% In Mar 31 Wk

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $733.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation Com (NYSE:CVS) by 41,013 shares to 15,686 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 13,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,761 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs Com (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valueworks Ltd holds 5.26% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 38,975 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Co holds 0.03% or 1,163 shares in its portfolio. 488,650 were reported by Principal Fincl. Wellington Shields And Limited Company invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Orrstown Finance Ser invested in 345 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Wesbanco Retail Bank has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Markston reported 55,355 shares. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public has invested 0.26% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bb&T accumulated 2,956 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Soros Fund Mgmt Lc has 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Toth Finance Advisory reported 0.01% stake. California-based Payden And Rygel has invested 1.46% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Reilly Advisors Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 527 shares. Montecito Natl Bank And Trust holds 0.14% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 2,229 shares. Georgia-based Cacti Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 3.27% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 768 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 37,719 shares. Academy Mngmt Tx invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shell Asset Mgmt has 44,358 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% or 2,884 shares in its portfolio. Telos Cap Mngmt stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 1,052 shares. United Kingdom-based Merian Investors (Uk) has invested 2.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cim Invest Mangement holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,766 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 1.35 million shares. Sands Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.28M shares stake. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 642,975 shares. C Gp Holding A S owns 291,859 shares. Glynn Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 23,854 shares. Vanguard Incorporated stated it has 31.31M shares or 2.23% of all its holdings.

