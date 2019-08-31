Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Manchester Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Paragon Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Umb Finl (UMBF)

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 286.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66 million, up from 1,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 21/03/2018 – Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases to offset rising shipping costs, sources say; 19/03/2018 – Nick Turner: Amazon has considered buying some of the soon-to-be-vacant Toys “R” Us locations, sources say…; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Hiring Push in Riyadh After Saudi Prince’s Visit; 28/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS ALWAYS LOOKING FOR A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, NOT ANNOUNCING POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON; 24/04/2018 – YUAN LONGPING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE 000998.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S REGISTERED CAPITAL BY INJECTING 35.7 PCT STAKE IN AMAZON AGRI BIOTECH FOR $400 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces lmmersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 27/04/2018 – Amazon hikes Prime subscription price to $119 a year, straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) by 27.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 5,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 24,734 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 19,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $62.32. About 111,326 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9 MLN VS $134.3 MLN; 16/03/2018 Marquette Transportation Finance Renewed as ATA Featured Product Provider; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q EPS $1.14; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non-Executive Independent Director; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Rev $253.3M; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End Funds; 21/05/2018 – UMB Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End; 14/05/2018 – UMB Financial Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 7,203 shares to 39,679 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 11,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,800 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyon Street Cap Limited Liability Company holds 2.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 501 shares. Carroll Fin Associates Incorporated stated it has 1,390 shares. Ashfield Cap Lc holds 2.15% or 10,985 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest Capital reported 9,095 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitchell Capital Management invested 4.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boys Arnold has invested 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,400 are owned by Skylands Cap Limited Liability Corp. Qs Invsts holds 26,454 shares. C V Starr Communication holds 1,500 shares or 8.69% of its portfolio. Florida-based Cooperman Leon G has invested 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chartist Ca has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Birinyi Associate Incorporated reported 12.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Advsr Ok holds 5,499 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 1.11% or 93,384 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 59 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 41.95 million shares or 3.55% less from 43.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Atwood Palmer holds 0.06% or 6,894 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 17,827 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 910,531 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc reported 16 shares stake. Champlain Partners Limited Co owns 1.50 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 4,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 300 were accumulated by Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 128 shares. D E Shaw Communication holds 0% or 8,550 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Synovus Financial Corporation holds 0% or 59 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 13,188 shares stake.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $46,020 activity.

