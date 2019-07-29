Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Majedie Asset Management LTD Trimmed Position by $461,538 as Stock Value Rose; Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position Has Raised by Bryn Mawr Trust Company

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 259 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,574 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, down from 3,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 06/04/2018 – AMAZON IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO USE ITS ALEXA VIRTUAL ASSISTANT TO START A PERSON-TO-PERSON PAYMENTS FEATURE- WSJ, CITING; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN LOS ANGELES; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is estimated to post first-quarter profit of $1.26 per share, down from the $1.48 per share reported a year ago, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate; 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 02/05/2018 – Amazon to Open Second Australia Fulfillment Center, Will Be Located in Sydney

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 3,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 141,434 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.32M, up from 138,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 662,855 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc Financial stated it has 232 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Blackhill Capital Incorporated reported 1,000 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Company reported 1,022 shares. Kistler holds 0.55% or 748 shares. Burney owns 970 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Mai has invested 0.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gateway Advisory Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 129 shares. Aviance Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 1,527 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Hillview Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 54,409 shares. Farmers And Merchants Incorporated holds 0.01% or 84 shares. Davis R M Inc invested in 13,719 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Lc stated it has 3.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Town And Country Savings Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru stated it has 189 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited reported 72,678 shares.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 7,246 shares to 54,960 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “E-Commerce Battles For Logistical Domination Continue To Grow – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “FAANG Shares Mixed As Alphabet’s Earnings Beat Expectations, Amazon’s Fall Short – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FreightWaves Radio Preview: Lots Of Talk About Amazon And E-Commerce – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 77.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 17,100 shares to 46,554 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Templeton Instl Fds (TFEQX) by 115,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 737,419 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo holds 100,022 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. 3,903 were accumulated by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Trust. Wagner Bowman Management owns 2,170 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Co stated it has 996 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. -based Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Company Dc has invested 2.18% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Segment Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,798 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt stated it has 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Boston Private Wealth Limited Com owns 12,552 shares. 87,495 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Apg Asset Nv owns 76,514 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications New York stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Shelton Capital Management invested in 0.01% or 474 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 18,361 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 222,649 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 7,246 shares.