Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lifted Its Holding by $534,000 as Stock Price Rose; As Logmein (LOGM) Stock Price Declined, Citadel Advisors Raised Position by $28.30 Million

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.82M, up from 21,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – At Post Office, Amazon Isn’t the Only Big Shipper Getting Discounts; 15/05/2018 – A massive union will protest outside an Amazon event after reports of warehouse workers peeing in bottles; 20/03/2018 – Amazon just passed Alphabet to become the world’s second most valuable company; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS BIG TECH COMPANIES SHOULD NOT TAKE SCRUTINY PERSONALLY; 15/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 06/03/2018 – Amazon’s move into banking could make online shopping possible for everyone; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Vows To Include Females, Minorities In Board Search — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years; 31/05/2018 – Graham says Trump’s criticism is “partially political” and partially “well-placed” in terms of getting Amazon to pay “their fair share of taxes.”; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP: AMAZON SHOULD PAY POST OFFICE COSTS, NOT U.S. TAXPAYER

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 1315.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 353,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 380,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.49M, up from 26,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.68. About 404,884 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 73,824 shares to 146,629 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Buckle Inc (Call) (NYSE:BKE) by 39,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,900 shares, and cut its stake in Crocs Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CROX).

