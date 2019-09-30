Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Lodge Hill Capital Has Lifted Its Holding; First Eagle Investment Management Has Trimmed Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $44.49 Million

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.47M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $6.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1732.19. About 1.98 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Vapor Group, Inc. Announces Its Subsidiary, Royal CBD, to Introduce Extensive New Line of Hemp-Derived CBD Products; 19/05/2018 – Columbus Biz First: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 11/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs:; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Research Awards Honor Outstanding Academic Projects in Artificial Intelligence; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer; 07/03/2018 – Evening Standard: Amazon Echo customers claims devices ‘randomly laugh’ at them and ‘refuse to obey orders’; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 09/03/2018 – “Amazon’s focus on selection/service, pricing, and frictionless payment that drive conversion and stronger user economics also translate directly to travel,” the firm’s analyst writes; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members; 21/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP:

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 157,778 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 1.68 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $474.00 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $61.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $240.98. About 798,012 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $419.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Matls Inc by 510,000 shares to 376,500 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 21,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,885 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hwg LP owns 4.75% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,590 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 34,065 shares for 2.8% of their portfolio. Thomasville Bank holds 3.53% or 10,767 shares. Nwi Limited Partnership holds 12.56% or 80,000 shares. 2,108 were accumulated by Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability. Quantbot Tech LP reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Invest House Limited, a California-based fund reported 16,248 shares. 284 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Llc. Northstar has invested 2.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cobblestone Cap Advsr Llc Ny stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bouchey Grp stated it has 651 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 154,623 shares. Moreover, Whetstone Capital Lc has 9.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,171 shares. United Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 26,146 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 310 shares.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $37.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 114,638 shares to 22.29M shares, valued at $617.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 789,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Park City Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCYG).