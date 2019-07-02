Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Lincoln National Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.01 Million; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Lowered Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding by $2.09 Million

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $115.29. About 1.94 million shares traded or 14.08% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 570 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, up from 5,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $28.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1922.19. About 3.20M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/04/2018 – Red, orange or blue? These are the colors of Amazon’s new colored Echo Dots; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Says New Sydney Fulfillment Center Will Open in Second Half; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Selected One Hour Translation as Key Partner for Neural Machine Translation Based Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Amazon to discount fees for small merchants adopting Amazon Pay, sources say; 28/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos says “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – NEW ZEALAND CUSTOMERS CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ELIGIBLE ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM UNITED STATES; 19/04/2018 – As Amazon continues to grow, Bezos’s annual shareholder letters are drawing even wider appreciation among business leaders; 07/03/2018 – Aylaa Exclusive: Amazon Buys Ring, Maker of Smart Home Products – The New York Times

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $97,118 activity. 338 shares valued at $31,463 were sold by CLARK FRANK M on Tuesday, January 15. 338 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares with value of $31,698 were sold by POPE JOHN C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Limited Liability Corp Tn owns 2,045 shares. Moreno Evelyn V, Massachusetts-based fund reported 60,895 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.70M shares or 0.43% of the stock. New England Research & Mgmt holds 0.24% or 3,450 shares. 53,626 are owned by Sandy Spring Bancorp. 78,853 were accumulated by Boston Ltd Liability Corp. Ims Cap Management accumulated 4,891 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 53,377 shares. Cypress Cap Management Lc (Wy) invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Godshalk Welsh Cap Inc invested in 1.23% or 12,370 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 28,700 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc owns 79,829 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru owns 5,862 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc accumulated 147,378 shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Llc has invested 0.26% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $239.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74 million for 26.69 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 13,404 shares to 50,452 shares, valued at $5.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Indexiq Etf Tr by 76,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,053 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).