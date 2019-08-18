Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Light Street Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake as Share Price Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Held by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 64.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 94,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 52,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.22 million, down from 146,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Amazon Introduces Prime-Exclusive Pet Care Private Label; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 20/04/2018 – Living In an Amazon vs. Walmart World; 28/03/2018 – CNET: Surprise! Trump doesn’t like Amazon; 11/05/2018 – The smartphone maker generated a $48.35 billion profit during its fiscal 2017 and made $13.8 billion in net income during the March 2018 quarter, while Amazon’s total net income since inception is about $9.6 billion; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 07/03/2018 – Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW FULFILLMENT CENTER IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Sends Users Dashing Toward Alexa – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Alibaba Opens Its Platform To B2B Sellers In U.S. – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: TSLA, AAL, ALGN, DOW – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “eBay Partners With Third-Party Logistics On Fulfillment – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Boeing, Tesla Tumble on More Worries – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor owns 16,446 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Southpoint Advsr LP owns 4.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 60,000 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Covington Mngmt reported 19,418 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Lc holds 292 shares. Beddow Cap Management owns 273 shares. Pacific Global Inv Mngmt has invested 0.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Central Bancorp Com invested 1.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Albion Fin Group Ut owns 11,809 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation invested 1.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bluestein R H And Company holds 5.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 53,249 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 7,097 shares. 69 are owned by Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Bessemer Ltd Liability Company reported 0.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clough Cap LP owns 30,319 shares or 4.72% of their US portfolio.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 1.34M shares to 3.59M shares, valued at $96.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Mongodb Inc.