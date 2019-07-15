Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Light Street Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $168.12 Million as Valuation Rose; Cosan LTD (CZZ) Shares Rose While Gramercy Funds Management Has Lowered Stake

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04 million, down from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 350,905 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 17.96% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 64.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 94,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.22M, down from 146,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.7 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.7. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Trump plans drug pricing speech next week; Amazon shelves plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 19/03/2018 – A Squad of Dotcom Survivors Battles Jeff Bezos in India; 03/04/2018 – Amazon may offer to buy India’s Flipkart – Mint; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Adds Whole Foods In Los Angeles To Prime Now Delivery Service — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Hits 100 Million Prime Customers; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – NEW ZEALAND CUSTOMERS CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ELIGIBLE ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM UNITED STATES; 14/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Amazon CTO Says Voice Interface Is Ready for Work; 13/03/2018 – The recall covers six versions of the Amazon Basics portable battery; 09/05/2018 – In the deal, there will be a “standard installation fee” paid to Sears for any services booked via Amazon

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 175,504 shares to 782,679 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 1.34M shares to 3.59M shares, valued at $96.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 125,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.