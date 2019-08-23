Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Leonard Green Partners LP Lowered Position by $3.56 Million; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Holding in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Trimmed by $16.09 Million as Stock Price Declined

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 255,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 2.43M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.53M, down from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 844,492 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $52.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1753.52. About 3.32M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP:; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ON APRIL 27, 2018, COMPANY ESTABLISHED A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Launching Smart-home ‘Experience Centers’ In Select Major Cities — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Amazon says it has fixed unprompted laughter from Alexa; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO SEEK BIGGER WHOLE FOODS STORES FOR DELIVERY; 10/05/2018 – Pariveda Solutions Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status; 26/04/2018 – Forget about forgetting. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will soon have a memory of its own. via @cnbctech; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but others in government could settle the issue for him; 15/03/2018 – Japanese news outlet Kyodo said Amazon was suspected of likely asking suppliers to shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on its local site; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE AND AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PARTNERSHIP FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 136 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 43 shares. Zweig owns 34,831 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi has 1.45% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 174,906 shares. Argent Tru Co holds 4,758 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 425,660 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corp has 46,917 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. North Point Managers Oh owns 200,442 shares. 952,108 are held by Savings Bank Of America De. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Capital Impact Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1.13% or 56,718 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 436,300 shares. Commerce Commercial Bank accumulated 0.01% or 7,840 shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 10,057 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2,065 shares to 77,236 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp. (NYSE:HRS) by 6,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 903,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.92 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $9.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.