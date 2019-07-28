Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Leonard Green Partners LP Has Lowered Holding by $3.56 Million as Share Value Rose; Puzo Michael J Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Boosted as Stock Price Rose

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game changer; 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 28/03/2018 – IF CURRENT LOSSES HOLD, AMAZON IS SET TO LOSE MORE THAN $45 BLN IN MARKET VALUE, SINCE TUESDAY’S CLOSE; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Norquist; 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes — Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier Bardem Set to Star and Executive Produce; 15/05/2018 – A massive union will protest outside an Amazon event after reports of warehouse workers peeing in bottles; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Reflects on Missing Out on the Amazon ‘Miracle’ — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Larry Robbins says although Amazon will likely try to enter the market, the odds are stacked against the company; 18/04/2018 – Amazon says it has more than 100 mln Prime members; 12/04/2018 – CRMDaily.com: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 84.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 390 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon wins patent for data feed marketplace that could include bitcoin transactions; 30/05/2018 – AWS REPORTS GENERAL AVAILABILITY OF AMAZON NEPTUNE; 03/05/2018 – Fast Co Design: Exclusive: Walmart.com Redesigns As The Anti-Amazon; 08/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the; 27/04/2018 – One reason investors are cheering Amazon’s long-term bets over Alphabet’s: Margins; 31/03/2018 – Trump is taking on Amazon over its tax treatment; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 24/05/2018 – Amazon: Meet Instacart, Its ‘Main Competitor’ in Groceries — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – The surprising reason Jeff Bezos loves bad reviews from ‘divinely discontent’ Amazon customers; 26/03/2018 – British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,319 were reported by Clough Capital Ptnrs L P. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability accumulated 2.11% or 76,102 shares. Camelot Portfolios has invested 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Aimz Invest Advsr Lc has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Davis R M invested in 13,719 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Petrus Lta holds 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 173 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 2.54% stake. Horseman Ltd stated it has 2,805 shares. Fisher Asset Management Lc stated it has 3.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hamel has 278 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank reported 1.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Naples Lc reported 0.5% stake. Riverbridge Ltd Com invested in 1.09% or 31,598 shares. Citizens & Northern reported 1,754 shares. Icon Advisers Com invested in 0.46% or 2,594 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Amazon Won’t Buy Rite Aid – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Big Week Looms For These Consumer Cyclical ETFs – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Wild Card Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon As Experiment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 802 shares. Ami Invest Mngmt owns 273 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc has 343,352 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Fiera Capital invested in 0.17% or 23,904 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Llc owns 1,984 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Com reported 1,928 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv reported 0.13% stake. Cornerstone Capital invested in 0.76% or 2,571 shares. 6,334 are held by Jones Fincl Lllp. Chilton Invest Company Ltd Liability Company owns 643 shares. Insight 2811 owns 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 113 shares. 1,453 are held by Wunderlich Managemnt. 57,493 were accumulated by Congress Asset Mgmt Ma. Aperio Gp Limited Company accumulated 269,223 shares or 2.07% of the stock. 80,100 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Guess Who Just Became Amazon’s Biggest Shipper – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Thursday’s Market Minute: The Eye Of Yhe Earnings Storm – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,520 shares to 62,226 shares, valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,672 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).