Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Leonard Green Partners LP Has Cut Its Stake by $3.56 Million; As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Share Value Rose, Hbk Investments LP Decreased Holding by $339,983

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 2,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 74,550 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 77,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $138.37. About 558,355 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $917.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.71M shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: Exceeded 100 Million Paid Prime Members Globally in 2017; 03/05/2018 – PetSmart’s Notes Set New Lows as Amazon Moves Into Pet Products; 10/04/2018 – jason miller: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS SEALS FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH KENNETH LONERGAN; 08/05/2018 – Response Mag: Amazon Offers Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 07/03/2018 – Amazon: Lonergan Will Have an Exclusive Directing and Writing Deal With the Studio; 22/05/2018 – Amazon in talks on new season of The Expanse, sources say; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer Outreach

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Tru reported 5,363 shares. Kj Harrison & holds 1.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,175 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh owns 161,985 shares for 3.24% of their portfolio. Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 2.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,656 shares. 39,436 were reported by Country National Bank & Trust. Lpl Financial Llc accumulated 173,454 shares. Oakwood Cap Management Lc Ca invested in 3.62% or 4,847 shares. Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 18,044 shares. B T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt accumulated 1.79% or 2,550 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd holds 0.75% or 343,352 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 1,076 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Axa owns 308,817 shares. Cim Invest Mangement accumulated 2,665 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Co Il accumulated 964 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd holds 143 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 73.98 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $9.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 171,043 shares to 194,442 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 15,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).