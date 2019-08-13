Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Raised Stake by $309,720; Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose While Lyon Street Capital Has Lowered by $775,386 Its Stake

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,040 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13 million, up from 17,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.92. About 2.91M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry; 17/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, Azul in talks for shipping in Brazil, Reuters repo; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Web Services to invest in Chile for the long-term -executive; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Net $1.6B; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 18/05/2018 – U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL HAS RESISTED TRUMP’S REQUESTS ON PACKAGE SHIPMENT FEES -WASHINGTON POST, CITING THREE UNNAMED; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 27/04/2018 – In the first quarter, Amazon controlled one-third of the market for cloud infrastructure services, according to Synergy Research Group; 23/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Governor Larry Hogan Joins Local Official to Celebrate Opening of Amazon Fulfillment Center in Cecil County

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 4,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 5,329 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $888,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 10.94 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Huntington Hospital Earns ‘A’ Grade for Patient Safety in Spring 2018 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade; 04/05/2018 – HUNGARIAN HELSINKI COMMITTEE COMMENTS ON COURT CASE ON FACEBOOK; 19/03/2018 – VANITY FAIR: Breaking: Zuckerberg’s Russia nightmare deepens as Alex Stamos, Facebook’s security chief, steps down over; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Meet With European Lawmakers on Facebook’s Use of Data; 16/04/2018 – Single sign-in services from tech giants like Google and Facebook make it easy to sign in to a lot of different sites without remembering different usernames and passwords for each one; 08/04/2018 – Christina Wilkie: Scoop: Facebook has suspended a second data firm, @Cubeyou, after CNBC’s @MishCastillo discovered tactics; 02/05/2018 – jason miller: Sources: Facebook Has Fired Multiple Employees for Snooping on Users; 11/04/2018 – Facebook under fire; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto to Facebook CEO Zuckerberg: Stop Apologizing, Make A Change

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Mngmt Professionals Inc holds 0.07% or 94 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Inc reported 1.99% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,415 are held by Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Inc. Baldwin invested in 1,810 shares. Salem Invest Counselors invested in 3.69% or 18,044 shares. Adirondack Com holds 1,813 shares. Compton Cap Ri holds 0.95% or 1,232 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 920 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt invested in 2.2% or 4,620 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,137 shares. Tillar reported 1,003 shares stake. Trexquant LP stated it has 0.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 15,669 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. Dorsey Wright And Associate holds 1,470 shares. Sonata Capital Group Inc Inc reported 2.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

