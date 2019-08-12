Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Johnson Financial Group Increased Its Stake; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Value Rose, Holder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Lowered by $8.75 Million Its Stake

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 255 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47M, up from 6,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – FLEXE Launches FBA Distribution Program to Help Sellers Scale and Boost Profitability on Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time ‘A+’ IDR to Amazon.com, Inc.; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 07/05/2018 – Amazon could capture nearly 10% of total retail sales by 2020, according to one analyst; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and Instacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 17/05/2018 – Tech lessons from Amazon’s battle in Seattle; 06/03/2018 – Carlos by Carlos Santana Shoes for Men and Zappos Partner to Benefit Charities with New Men’s Shoe Line; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP REPEATS CLAIM THAT AMAZON ‘COSTING THE UNITED STATES POST OFFICE MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY,’ CITES ‘MANY BILLIONS OF DOLLARS’ -TWEET; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89 million, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 1.36M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 2,983 shares to 7,325 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 340,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,773 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluefin Trading Lc invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Duncker Streett And holds 2,240 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Summit Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Foxhaven Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 5.46% stake. Moreover, Mercer Advisers Inc has 1.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Crossvault Capital Ltd Liability holds 6,260 shares or 5.75% of its portfolio. Frontier Investment Mgmt Com stated it has 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp invested in 7,249 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt has invested 2.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,956 are held by Beech Hill Advisors Incorporated. St Johns Investment Co Ltd owns 1,253 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. 360 are owned by Anchor Capital Advsr Llc. Capital Guardian Trust reported 54,405 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated has 0.69% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Wealth Prtn Lc holds 21,214 shares.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) by 433,270 shares to 4.41 million shares, valued at $211.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 583,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 1,600 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance. 89,666 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co. Westpac has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 312,157 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 20,598 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt holds 0.1% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 4,561 shares. 3,197 are held by Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability. Lenox Wealth Management stated it has 172 shares. Captrust Advisors reported 238 shares. Parametric Associates Llc reported 0.17% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Stephens Ar owns 0.04% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 12,710 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 9,424 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bridgeway holds 1.34% or 826,250 shares. Architects has invested 0.5% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Harris Assoc LP reported 1.32% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

