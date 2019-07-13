Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Jnba Financial Advisors Has Increased Its Holding; Alliant Energy Common Stock Usd0.01 (LNT) Shareholder Schroder Investment Management Group Has Cut Stake

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation Common Stock Usd0.01 (LNT) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 64,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.74 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corporation Common Stock Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.85. About 540,419 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT IN PACT W/INVENERGY TO BUY PROJECT AFTER IT’S COMPLETED; 23/04/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Reaffirms 2018 Earnings Guidance; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT HOLDINGS INTERMEDIATE, OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS DUMORTIER RISK MGMT; 23/04/2018 – ALLIANT’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT FILES PLANS W/ WISCONSIN PSC TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – Alliant Receives Two Break Out Awards; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY SEES FY EPS $2.04 TO $2.18, EST. $2.11

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 71.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 458 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,098 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 18/04/2018 – Russia blocks Google, Amazon IP addresses in bid to ban Telegram; 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Attacks Amazon Again: DealBook Briefing; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Flipkart board approved in-principle to engaging Walmart on ~$15B bid with Alphabet investing too; Amazon bi; 06/04/2018 – MNUCHIN: IN DISCUSSIONS WITH POST OFFICE OVER AMAZON; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys 77% of Flipkart as war with Amazon heats up in India; 07/05/2018 – SNAP SAYS AMAZON’S TIM STONE TO BE CFO; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Pharma Plan, Facebook CEO’s EU Meeting: TMT Wrap; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 600 shares. Legacy Cap Incorporated invested in 2,835 shares or 2.35% of the stock. Glynn Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 23,454 shares for 7.72% of their portfolio. Ashford Capital Mgmt has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Contour Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,394 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,374 shares. Rothschild Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 6.99% or 7,037 shares in its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor stated it has 1,150 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 113 were reported by Hillview Cap Advsrs. Southeast Asset Advsr reported 0.13% stake. Garde Incorporated invested in 0.69% or 2,237 shares. Haverford Tru reported 1,674 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc reported 6 shares stake. Buckingham Capital Management Inc invested in 1.17% or 3,340 shares. Moreover, Colonial Trust Advsr has 2.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,828 shares.

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LNT’s profit will be $109.20 million for 27.09 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.21% negative EPS growth.

