Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Jfs Wealth Advisors Upped Its Stake by $491,556; 12 West Capital Management LP Holding in Medifast (MED) Decreased as Stock Value Declined

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 115,341 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71M, down from 155,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $102.94. About 80,800 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $15.51 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.13. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils latest shareholder letter; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Board Expected to Support Bezos at Shareholder Meeting (Video); 23/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company:; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 05/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP’S AMAZON CONCERNS `VERY REASONABLE’; 14/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Stepping Into SMB Card Space With Chase; 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 15/05/2018 – Ragan Communications hosts powerhouse lineup at Amazon headquarters; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME GETS US OPEN EXCL TV RIGHTS IN UK, IRELAND: TIMES

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medifast (MED) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Little-Known Med-Tech Company Is Growing Like Gangbusters – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Minnesota Medifast locations rebrand as Livea Weight Control Centers – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Medifast (MED) Is a Great Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medifast: Weight Loss Heavyweight Gaining Market Share – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (EMLP) by 42,742 shares to 218,266 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 20,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,422 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).