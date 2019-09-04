Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Raised Stake; Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Cut Position

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 39,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The hedge fund held 294,173 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 333,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $628.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 28,392 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) 1Q EPS 64c; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – News On ASB Financial Corp. (ASBN) Now Under PEBO; 28/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With ASB Financial Corp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBC); 25/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBO); 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 07/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $14.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1803.99. About 1.74 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Celebrity Fortnite gamer Ninja applauds Amazon’s ‘incredible play’ on Twitch; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 04/04/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: The House has passed HB1019xx, the bill that would require Amazon third-party sellers to collect; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Selected One Hour Translation as Key Partner for Neural Machine Translation Based Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Arcserve Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 14/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Amazon CTO Says Voice Interface Is Ready for Work; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 22/05/2018 – Instead, Amazon will remain focused on offering “complementary” services through bank partnerships that ultimately drive sales volume and traffic to its core site; 15/03/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 22/03/2018 – The Real Real Fills New Roles With Hires From Walmart and Amazon

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 7,201 shares to 341,952 shares, valued at $26.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 11,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,876 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co invested in 582 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Welch Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 515 shares. Sarasin & Prtn Llp owns 63,160 shares. Eagle Llc holds 908,167 shares or 6.13% of its portfolio. Factory Mutual Insurance Company holds 3.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 175,450 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Lc accumulated 82,559 shares. Moreover, Notis has 0.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 865 shares. Bristol John W Inc Ny reported 74,791 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc invested 2.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 21,607 were accumulated by Synovus. Piedmont Advsrs holds 3.81% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 52,707 shares. Murphy Mgmt Inc holds 2.51% or 9,239 shares. Proshare Lc stated it has 3.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gruss & Communication Incorporated holds 14.07% or 7,550 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.62 million shares or 0.57% less from 10.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 4,923 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 30,575 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs holds 0% or 33,919 shares. Elizabeth Park Cap Limited reported 294,173 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 33,618 shares. Legal And General Gp Pcl reported 3,158 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 21,650 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) or 68,408 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. Pl Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 165,777 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 25,719 shares. Zebra Capital Limited invested in 0.13% or 7,714 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny, a New York-based fund reported 6,204 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Llc holds 0.05% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) or 50,615 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,713 shares.

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.90 million for 10.53 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Westn Finl Inc by 69,190 shares to 466,083 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 54,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (NASDAQ:MCBC).