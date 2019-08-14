Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Position by $491,556; Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Archon Partners Increased Stake by $4.08 Million as Share Price Rose

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.52 million shares traded or 20.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board:; 02/04/2018 – Curbed Atlanta: Report: Amazon HQ2 reps toured Atlanta but skipped Doraville site; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 12/03/2018 – The Dangers of Selling on Amazon in the AI Era; 03/04/2018 – DNA: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Move Allows Cox to Close More Than 40 Data Centers; 11/05/2018 – A Whole Foods insider reveals the reason Amazon Prime discounts aren’t yet ready for shoppers; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos plays games “here and there” but the CEO of Twitch wouldn’t call him a gamer; 19/04/2018 – Lincoln Clean Energy is the Largest Non-Utility Developer and Owner of U.S. Wind Power Commissioned in 2017; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at an annual robotics conference

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $9.88 during the last trading session, reaching $252.31. About 1.73M shares traded or 3.77% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23M and $474.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 15,400 shares to 144,000 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 19,949 shares to 158,628 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 20,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,571 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.