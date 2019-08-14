Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Increased Stake by $491,556 as Share Value Declined; Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Increases Holding in Chevron (CVX)

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A bought 5,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 49,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, up from 44,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 286,158 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $885.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $34.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1790.06. About 372,096 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Amazon is already making moves in health care; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Studies Body Sizes to Get That Perfect Clothing Fit; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 31/05/2018 – Amazon blocks Australian customers from its overseas websites; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP ON AMAZON SEEKS LEVEL PLAYING FIELD; 23/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Amazon has a top secret plan to build home robots; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 24,153 shares to 28,041 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,235 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 4,296 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc holds 0.1% or 25,690 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.69% or 256,092 shares. Tiedemann Lc, New York-based fund reported 19,420 shares. Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 34,713 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 22,008 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund holds 37,777 shares. Broderick Brian C invested in 31,136 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt invested in 1.29% or 74,399 shares. Tcw reported 1.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 10,559 were accumulated by Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Lp. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 112,155 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.38% or 54,383 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 4,796 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 26,304 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Cap LP stated it has 2,465 shares. Sterling Glob Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 1.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jpmorgan Chase Com has 4.24 million shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Ckw Fincl Gru holds 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1 shares. Westport Asset Management has 0.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 500 shares. Tradition Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Axa invested in 308,817 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communications has 2.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Connecticut-based Hartford Fincl Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arcadia Corp Mi holds 2,561 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability holds 7,480 shares or 7.36% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D owns 1,092 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Karp Mgmt Corp stated it has 1.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 29,354 were reported by Allstate Corporation.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 12,609 shares to 35,510 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 62,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,690 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).