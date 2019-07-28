Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Ithaka Group Has Lowered Its Position by $979,000 as Share Price Rose; Private Management Group Has Lowered Stake in Travelers Companies (TRV) as Shares Rose

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 20,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,598 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.48M, down from 126,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $149.93. About 946,219 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – MANAGED SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MATERIAL COMPLETION BY END OF 2018; 30/05/2018 – Travelers Institute Hosts Eighth Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event; 17/04/2018 – Denihan to Celebrate National Business Travelers Day on April 24, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Cardiac Center in Saudi Arabia Targets Medical Travelers; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL – NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT; 07/05/2018 – Travelers Names Abbe Goldstein Head of Investor Relations; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 22/03/2018 – Travelers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,; 02/05/2018 – Travelers Sponsors Construction Safety Week 2018 to Encourage Safe Workplace Practices

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 550 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,520 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.45 million, down from 26,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram; 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM SAYS ON APRIL 12, ACQUIRED RING FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $900 MLN, NET OF CASH ACQUIRED – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON SHOWS CORTANA OPENING ALEXA AT THE OFFICE; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police. Critics See Surveillance Risk; 23/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are WiFi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA; 18/04/2018 – Amazon wins patent for data feed marketplace that could include bitcoin transactions; 14/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company:

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Travelers Q2 EPS reflects elevated non-catastrophe weather losses – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Boeing, Caterpillar, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Travelers Companies (TRV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 38,855 shares to 125,379 shares, valued at $22.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Street Pptys Corp (NYSEMKT:FSP).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Will Google’s Earnings Finally Give Investors Reason To Cheer? – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Thursday’s Market Minute: The Eye Of Yhe Earnings Storm – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Amazon Won’t Buy Rite Aid – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 30, 2019.