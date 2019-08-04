Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Ims Capital Management Trimmed Position as Market Valuation Declined; Arizona State Retirement System Position in H.B. Fuller Co. (FUL) Has Lifted by $1.74 Million as Valuation Rose

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 307 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 1,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: Rumor: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Focus on Young Aragorn; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON: PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity; 11/05/2018 – Britain’s Zoopla, PrimeLocation bought by Silver Lake for $3 bln; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 10/05/2018 – AMAZON IS BUILDING ‘HEALTH & WELLNESS’ TEAM WITHIN ALEXA:CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Seller Labs Joins The Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment; 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos seized the top spot on Forbes’ 32nd Annual World Billionaires List for the first time. via @cnbctech

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in H.B. Fuller Co. (FUL) by 85.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 36,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The institutional investor held 78,452 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 42,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in H.B. Fuller Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.78. About 329,795 shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Rev $713.1M

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74M and $122.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) by 13,111 shares to 141,743 shares, valued at $11.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 45,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,314 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.