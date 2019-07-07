Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Ims Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $546,460; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Lowered Stake by $3.43 Million

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 307 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 1,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 15/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising and Prime subscriptions; 06/03/2018 – Target Declines After Amazon Fight Puts the Squeeze on Margins; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta:; 30/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms: Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – VideoCoin, The Airbnb Of Video Processing and Distribution, Passes $35MM To Take On Amazon and Google Cloud Video Services; 27/04/2018 – “Amazon is like a well-tuned army” says Jim Cramer

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 35.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 26,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,397 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, down from 73,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $138.53. About 1.08 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 635 were reported by Summit Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. 344 were reported by Pinnacle Advisory Group. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 1,245 shares. Rampart Investment Management Llc holds 12,716 shares or 2.58% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt, Colorado-based fund reported 70,959 shares. Torch Wealth Limited Com holds 711 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Virtu Llc holds 0.09% or 859 shares in its portfolio. Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.38% or 2,087 shares. Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated owns 997 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. 4,159 were accumulated by Stillwater Management Limited Liability Co. Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 3,680 shares. Dearborn Partners Lc invested in 630 shares. Product Prtn Limited Co owns 17,203 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Bessemer Limited Liability has invested 0.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sarasin And Ptnrs Llp holds 63,160 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74 million and $122.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $28.14 million activity. $4.72M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by STEELE JOHN M on Tuesday, February 12. On Thursday, February 7 CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold $3.90 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 28,084 shares. $36,979 worth of stock was sold by Morrow J William on Thursday, February 7. Foster Jon M had sold 32,944 shares worth $4.63M on Monday, February 11. Reiner Deborah M sold $64,807 worth of stock or 466 shares. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Whalen Kathleen M sold $27,896.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.50M for 14.02 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

