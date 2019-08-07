Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Ims Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $546,460; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined, Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increased Holding by $30.32 Million

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 9596.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 191,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 193,921 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.71 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 6.34 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 307 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 1,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $884.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76M shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with; 12/04/2018 – Third Avenue Is Betting on Amazon Putting Its HQ2 in Washington; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, Longtime Amazon Executive, to Join Snap as CFO Starting May 16; 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An lMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The lMDb Show”; 03/04/2018 – Amazon could ‘take Google to the cleaners’ in retail search with a $20 billion ad business, analyst says; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 18/04/2018 – Bezos Discloses Amazon Prime Membership Total For First Time — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Viejas Casino & Resort Adds In-Room Voice Controls with Volara and SONIFI; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74M and $122.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “As Prime Day Approaches, Amazon Stares Down Barrel Of The Delivery Gun – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Canada Can’t Supply Trump’s Drug Plan – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2019: AMZN,HYRE,FRAN,NUS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L And S Advisors Inc invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Efg Asset (Americas) has invested 3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Maverick Capital Ltd invested in 0.22% or 9,510 shares. Golub Grp Inc has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winslow Cap Management Limited Liability holds 6.41% or 664,836 shares. Arcadia Inv Corporation Mi holds 1.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,561 shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Mi Adv holds 0.38% or 485 shares in its portfolio. De Burlo owns 7,064 shares for 2.54% of their portfolio. Broderick Brian C holds 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 766 shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank holds 0.53% or 1,560 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capstone Fin Advsr invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Peoples Finance Corporation has 1.38% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 13,643 are owned by First Allied Advisory Serv. Associated Banc owns 2.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 21,724 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.29 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $5.97 million activity. $18,169 worth of stock was sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $815,800 on Wednesday, February 13. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $1.03 million on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $1.58M were sold by Benioff Marc. 200 shares were sold by Conway Craig, worth $32,216 on Friday, February 15.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18,018 shares to 144,355 shares, valued at $33.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 3,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,270 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).